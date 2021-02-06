With Georgia up 71-70 and less than 15 seconds to go, it was clear who Vanderbilt would look to for the final shot of the game as the Commodores tried to steal a win in Stegeman Coliseum and snap the Bulldogs two-game winning streak.
Scotty Pippen Jr., the sophomore who is second in the SEC in both points (21.7) and assists (5.5) and has one of the highest usage rates in all of college basketball, received the inbound pass and pushed the ball up the court as the clock was ticking down. Dylan Disu and Jordan Wright met Pippen at midcourt for a double screen to force one of Georgia’s less mobile players to switch onto him. Pippen got the mismatch he wanted as 6-foot-6 P.J. Horne stepped up to guard the ball. Toumani Camara, who was forced out to midcourt alongside Horne, followed behind as Pippen attacked the basket.
When Pippen went up for the game-winning layup, Camara rose up and rejected the shot off the glass and helped secure a 73-70 win for Georgia. It was Pippen’s final and most decisive missed shot of the night as the 6-foot-1 guard shot a season-low 3-for-12 (33%) from the field.
Sophomore Jaxon Etter, who guarded Pippen for stretches of the game while he was on the court, said the game plan was similar to what the Bulldogs did against Auburn freshman Sharife Cooper earlier this week.
“Keep the ball in front [of you] and help defense wins games,” Etter said in a virtual postgame press conference
Even though Cooper put up 28 points and 12 assists in the first matchup with the Bulldogs and 19 and nine in the second game earlier this week, the game plan paid off against Pippen. The Los Angeles native finished with 12 points and five assists, and even though head coach Tom Crean would’ve liked to keep Pippen off the free-throw line, he thought his team did a good job guarding Vanderbilt’s focal point.
“[Pippen’s] very, very adept at creating contact and a couple times I was disappointed in that he got to the line with that, but bottom line you got to stay in front,” Crean said in a virtual postgame press conference. “We wanted to bring pressure and fatigue to him, we put different people on him. I thought Sahvir [Wheeler] did an outstanding job, Justin [Kier] did and then certainly Jaxon Etter brought a ton to him. Defensively, we're very, very comfortable with that.”
Crean said it was crucial to not let Pippen set the pace of the game and allow him to take control. Instead of Pippen, it was Wheeler who set the tempo. The sophomore played 36 minutes — more than anyone on both teams — and finished with a game-high 16 points and nine assists.
To go along with his leading offensive output, Wheeler was the main defender on Pippen throughout the game. Crean said that to go along with the improvements Wheeler is making with his decision-making and shot-making, he’s also making strides on the defensive end and it’s showing up in games.
“Now we're asking a lot of [Wheeler],” Crean said. “I mean, there's no ‘We're gonna hide him on a matchup’ type of situation and let him rest on defense. And I think sometimes with high usage guards, we can't take a backseat to anybody on the defensive end. So he's got to do a really good job defensively, and I think one of the keys to us improving has been his defensive improvement.”