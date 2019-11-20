Six seniors on the 2018-19 Georgia men’s basketball roster graduated with an unblemished record against Georgia Tech. Although this season’s team has 10 new members, there’s still a few grizzled veterans left looking to finish with a 4-0 record on their résumés.
Tyree Crump and Jordan Harris were members of the team for the past three wins over the Yellow Jackets. Harris was deemed “ineligible to compete" until Dec. 20 and won’t log any minutes against Georgia Tech, but Crump will be an important part of the Bulldogs' game plan.
“It’s something I want to accomplish. I’m really taking this game seriously,” Crump said. “It’s a game I’m looking forward to.”
In the past three seasons, Crump has found himself in a limited bench role against Georgia Tech. His highest point total against the Yellow Jackets came in last season’s game when he had 10 points and shot 2-for-7 from the field in 16 minutes of playing time. Crump will be relied on significantly more this time around, and he’s ready for it.
But there’s still some uncertainty if his younger teammates hold this game to as high a standard as Crump does.
“I don’t think the young guys fully understand yet what this game means to the seniors,” Crump said. “We haven’t lost to Georgia Tech so we want to go out with a bang. I don’t think they understand how much this means to us.”
Head coach Tom Crean is new to the rivalry too. Before taking the Georgia job in March 2018, Crean followed it like any other in-state rivalry and didn’t know much about it. But, with one game under his belt, he’s beginning to know what it means for both teams and fan bases. And he’s already helped make some changes.
Opposed to the typical mid-to-late December matchup, the game now falls a week before the start of Thanksgiving break, and Crean believes it will encourage students to attend the game. He promoted the matchup on his Twitter account, asking the crowd to fill up Stegeman Coliseum and bring the energy when the Bulldogs and the Yellow Jackets take the floor.
Tomorrow night ! 7 ! Don’t be late and PLEEEEEEEEEEEEASE don’t be QUIET!! We need ALL of YOU! #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/WldDbRfXTs— Tom Crean (@TomCrean) November 20, 2019
Besides the crowd, there’s still a game to be played, and Crean sees a much-improved Yellow Jacket team ahead. Crean said head coach Josh Pastner has a speedy team that has versatility on defense and have some dangerous players on the offensive end that can move well without the ball.
“I'm not putting words in [Pastner’s] mouth, but probably the best team I've seen that he has had there,” Crean said. “They shoot the ball so much better than they did a year ago.”
Crean keyed on players like Michael Devoe, who’s shooting 75% on his 3-pointers to start the season, Bubba Parham and Jose Alvarado. The Yellow Jackets have notably held their opponents to just 30% from the field, but they’ve also turned the ball over 17 times per game.
Shot-makers like Crump and freshman Anthony Edwards will be key for the Bulldogs, but their active hands on defense could also set them apart on Wednesday. The game represents a chance at a perfect record for Crump but more importantly, he knows how important it is to Georgia.
“It means a lot to this program,” Crump said. “About to make me shed tears because that’s just how much passion I’ve got for this game. It’s a really big game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.