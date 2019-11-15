Freshman forward Christian Brown said three words when he talked about head coach Tom Crean’s most emphasized talking points after Georgia’s win over The Citadel: rebound, rebound and rebound.
Despite winning 95-86, the Bulldogs were outrebounded 43-36 against The Citadel.
“If we can’t get a board, we can’t get the ball,” Brown said. “That’s what [Crean] wants us to do the most.”
The main responsibility for rebounding falls upon the two starting forwards, Rayshaun Hammonds and Amanze Ngumezi. Hammonds stands at 6-foot-9 and weighs in at 235 pounds, and Ngumezi boasts the same measurables.
It isn’t about the physical stature, however. Crean wants his players to show more commitment when going for rebounds, and he expects to see five players in the vicinity of the paint looking to grab the ball after a shot goes up. Against The Citadel, he knows that wasn’t present.
“I won't be watching [the tape] a long time tonight looking for that picture because it wasn't there like that,” Crean said after Georgia’s matchup with The Citadel. “That's where we've got to get better.”
Hammonds knows rebounding is something he needs to be better at, and he takes it seriously. Two games into his junior season, he’s being relied on as a rebounder now more than ever before. There’s a big vacancy in the middle left behind by Nic Claxton and Derek Ogbeide, who accounted for nearly 15 rebounds per game last season.
Christian Brown is in the same situation. Despite being a freshman, Brown didn’t have to rebound much in his high school career at Oak Hill Academy. He had 7-footer Kofi Cockburn and 6-foot-10 Dylan Cardwell on the floor to alleviate those pressures.
Now, Brown could sometimes be the tallest player on the court for the Bulldogs. At 6-foot-6, he was the quasi-center for multiple minutes against The Citadel’s small lineup filled with deep shooters. In the SEC, the Bulldogs typically won’t face that.
SEC play starts up on Jan. 7 and Georgia will play physically tough teams at most two times per week. Crean wants to see progress, especially when it comes to all-important areas like rebounding and defense.
“One thing you cannot fake is urgency, defensively and urgency in rebounding,” Crean said. “There's a lot of things that you can get away with in sports, there are things you can get away with in basketball. But, if your urgency is not right defensively, and if the urgency is not right on the glass, it shows up quick.”
