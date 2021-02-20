The Georgia men’s basketball team fell to Florida 70-63 after a poor offensive performance Saturday afternoon in the Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida. With the loss to the Gators, Georgia’s overall record falls to 13-9 (6-9 SEC). Here are some observations from The Red & Black.
Unable to catch up
Continuing the trend of its last few games, Georgia made a late push amid a steep deficit to Florida. The Bulldogs worked to capitalize on another quick effort like the one that helped seal their most recent victory against Missouri.
Despite a 14-4 run late in the second half that brought their 14-point halftime deficit down to five, the Bulldogs were unable to come up with a win after a sloppy first half.
Georgia’s poor performance in the opening 20 minutes continued a trend of putting itself into a hole that late-game effort couldn’t help. A recent example is Georgia’s 89-81 loss to Tennessee back on Feb. 10, which saw the Bulldogs go into the half 18 points behind the Vols and find new life in the second.
Add the Florida game as yet another example.
"The bottom line is when your shots are not going in, we're very fragile ... on the defensive end," said head coach Tom Crean in a virtual press conference after the game.
Georgia scored 40 points in the second half compared to 23 in the first but was unable to push the pace consistently to make up for its shortfalls.
"The biggest thing is that we defended when we weren't shooting well," Crean said. "We continued to defend, and we held them down. [Florida] does have some bonafide shooters, and our 3-point defense, things of that nature, we were overmatched somewhat inside, obviously, but we continue to move in a good direction there. That's what we have to build on."
A need for balance
Georgia fell back into a pitiful shooting rut against Florida, shooting 37.5% (24 of 64) for the game and 20% (4 of 20) from the 3-point line.
The Bulldogs’ offensive effort in Gainesville was its worst since Jan. 27, when they fell to South Carolina 83-59 behind a 32% shooting percentage.
Georgia hadn’t shot below 45% in six consecutive contests since that disappointing trip to Columbia, South Carolina, before Saturday.
"I can't explain it," Crean said. "Just like you can't really explain it when they're making them in the games."
Most of the Bulldogs fell cold, which left a significant amount of the offensive effort on the shoulders of few players. Sahvir Wheeler ran away with a career-high 27 points, followed by Tye Fagan’s 14, K.D. Johnson’s eight and seven from Toumani Camara.
Camara was fouled out with over eight minutes left in the game, and none of the other Bulldogs scored more than four points. P.J. Horne scored one point on a free throw, going 0-for-5 from the field and 0-for-3 behind the arc.
Florida was led by a balanced effort with four players finishing in double digits. Colin Castleton managed Georgia best in the second half and led the Gators with 14 points. Tre Mann and Tyree Appleby both totaled 13 points and Ques Glover came up with 11 against the Bulldogs.
More first half woes
Once again, Georgia wavered in the first half, heading into halftime with a 14-point deficit.
The Bulldogs’ offensive efforts came up cold in the first 20 minutes, even though they often had ample opportunity. Just three Bulldogs — Wheeler (12 points), Fagan (seven) and Camara (four) — scored before the half, totaling 23 points to Florida’s 37.
At one point allowing an 18-point lead to the Gators, the Bulldogs shot 32% in the first half and just 8% from the 3-point line, making one of their 12 shots from behind the arc.
"When we got down in the first half, the whole key was to not lose our spirit defensively," Crean said. "Because we were having trouble scoring. We weren't making shots. We weren't as aggressive at the basket. We weren't getting rewarded at the foul line. We were trying to move their bigs in and out, and we were playing different lineups."
Florida finished the first shooting 48% behind a collective effort, where four players (Noah Locke, Mann, Appleby and Glover) scored eight or more points.
The Gators didn’t slip up too much either, committing four fouls before the half, compared to the Bulldogs’ nine. The differential helped Florida gain eight points (8-10) off free throws to Georgia’s two (2-3).