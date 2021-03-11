The Georgia men’s basketball team lost to Missouri 73-70 Thursday night in the second round of the SEC Tournament at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Following the loss to the Tigers, Georgia’s overall record moves to 14-12. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Comeback attempt falls just short
With just under five minutes remaining, the Bulldogs were down 10 points and their chances of progressing to the next round of the tournament were looking slimmer and slimmer. But they didn’t step off the gas and let the season slip out of their fingertips, they showed some fight.
Over the next two minutes, Georgia got back to within one point behind some key turnovers and stops and some big plays from Sahvir Wheeler, Toumani Camara and K.D. Johnson. Wheeler said after the game that he didn’t want it to get out of hand and allow for Missouri to pull away.
“We knew we didn't want to go out with a deficit like that when we had been playing pretty well defensively leading up to that point when they made their run,” Wheeler said in a postgame virtual press conference. “At this level, basketball is a game of runs. The great teams are gonna make runs and we had to counterpunch.”
Missouri had an answer of its own as Xavier Pinson was fouled on a 3-pointer by Justin Kier with just under two minutes to play and drained all three free throws to give the Tigers some breathing room.
The game went down to the final few possessions and head coach Tom Crean said Missouri’s four extra made free throws were one of the differences in the final game. The Bulldogs shot 10-for-16 from the line and the Tigers were 14-for-19.
The Bulldogs had an opportunity to tie it with about five seconds to go down three points. Crean drew up a play that gave a corner option to Kier and a curl at the top of the key for P.J. Horne. Wheeler passed it into Horne, who thrives as a spot-up shooter, and he took a dribble and side-stepped before putting up a shot that missed to the left.
“Our guys battled extremely hard,” Crean said in a virtual postgame press conference. “They never flinched when we got down, it was a highly contested game. The lane was hard to come by, it was hard to get things in that lane, but our guys kept working to figure it out. And we had an opportunity at the end to tie it and we just didn't get it.”
Looking for more contribution
Wheeler has been far and away Georgia’s best player throughout the season. In the first half, the sophomore point guard controlled the pace of the game and put Georgia in a position to win the game.
Aside from a trio of turnovers in the opening 20 minutes, Wheeler was pulling the strings with six points, seven assists and two rebounds. He had no trouble getting into the paint or running in transition against the Tigers’ defense. But in the second half, he had a tougher time getting to the right spots and impacting the game like he did all season.
When Wheeler’s influence was limited, Johnson stepped up and showed why he’s such a crucial piece of Georgia’s roster. He had 12 points, eight of which came in the second half.
Other than Johnson and Camara who had 13 points of his own, Georgia didn’t get enough offensive contribution from other players.
Tye Fagan and Andrew Garcia both went out of the game after injuries with just under 12 minutes to go. The duo has been key to Georgia’s balance and Crean was forced to stick with a relatively similar lineup the rest of the way. Garcia had two points in 13 minutes and Fagan had seven in 19 minutes.
Despite having a troubling start to the half, Wheeler still ended with 14 points and 13 assists. He had five of Georgia’s 13 total turnovers and didn’t get a deep jump shot to fall.
The Bulldogs shot 43.3% overall and 50% from behind the arc. They did enough with Wheeler at the helm but just fell short.
“[Wheeler]'s done a fantastic job, he's getting better. His improvement from one year's time here to where he's at right now this year, amazing, absolutely amazing,” Crean said. “And he has not wasted many days whether it was during the pandemic back home in Houston or with us, there's no doubt about that. And he's got a real future.”
Dealing with Missouri’s size
In the first matchup between Missouri and Georgia on Feb. 16, the Bulldogs won 80-70 over the Tigers who were without Jeremiah Tilmon. The 6-foot-10, 260 pound senior was back in the starting lineup Thursday.
Tilmon was only held to 10 points, six rebounds and three blocks. His presence forced the Bulldogs to game plan for the matchup a bit differently, and Camara said he thought Horne and Garcia did a good job guarding the imposing force down low.
After winning the rebound battle in the first half 24-20, Georgia fell behind in the second half and Missouri ended up winning the battle 40-34 by the final buzzer. The Tigers had six offensive boards and eight second-chance points which made the difference.
Kobe Brown, the sophomore who had 21 points in the first meeting, was especially tough to deal with down low and even outside. The 6-foot-7, 240 pound forward hit two key 3-pointers in the second half.
“I think we did a good job with [rebounding] in the first half and we just had to stay focused on that,” Camara said in a postgame virtual press conference. “And I mean, they were physical. I think that they tried to step it up in the second half. They have bigger guys than us, but I feel like we still could have done a better job at [rebounding].”