The Georgia men's basketball team officially announced the dates and times of its 18 SEC games of the 2019-20 season on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs will open conference play against Kentucky on Jan. 7 in Stegeman Coliseum and finish up exactly two months later at LSU on March 7.
Head coach Tom Crean and the Bulldogs will have a tough slate to begin SEC competitions, facing six straight opponents who made the 2019 NCAA Tournament.
“The SEC is loaded with great teams,” Crean said. “There are so many outstanding coaches and players. Navigating our way through league play will be extremely challenging and our fans creating a raucous atmosphere at the Steg will be critical to our success.”
Last season, Georgia went 2-16 in the SEC and 11-21 overall. Nic Claxton, the team's leading scorer, is now in the NBA on the Brooklyn Nets. The Bulldogs have 10 newcomers on the roster, including five-star shooting guard Anthony Edwards and four four-star recruits. Crean said the old and new players have enjoyed a strong summer. There’s still room for growth.
“We’ve got a lot to learn and how we’re going to respond when we start having to deal with physicality is going to be key,” Crean said. “We’ve got to get our team to understand as quick as possible what’s going to cause us to lose before we truly understand what it’s going to take for us to win.”
