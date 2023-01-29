The Georgia Bulldogs pulled off an overtime thriller win over the South Carolina Gamecocks with a final score of 81-78. The Bulldogs improved to 4-4 in SEC play.
The Bulldogs had multiple double-digit scoring performances, led by Mardrez McBride with 17 points. He was perfect in the first half with four 3-pointers. Kario Oquendo was second in scoring 16 points, holding the distinction as the only Bulldog to score in overtime.
“Our guys believe in each other. We keep each other motivated no matter what happens. So, I knew I had to stay ready, and whenever the shots come, take those,” McBride said.
Georgia played from behind for almost the entirety of the game, making a second-half push with the electric crowd in Stegeman Coliseum.
“Our crowd was incredible, huge factor for us, allowing us to get some stops, helping us get some stops defensively in the full court and the half court,” head coach Mike White said.
Projected first-round pick Gregory “GG” Jackson II was in his bag early for the Gamecocks. The 6-foot-9 forward wreaked havoc against the Bulldogs defense and finished his night with 18 points and nine rebounds.
South Carolina made several plays on the glass, out rebounding Georgia, 42 to 31. South Carolina’s Hayden Brown out-muscled several Georgia players, and brought down 10 rebounds to go along with 17 points, before he fouled out in the second half.
South Carolina went into the half with a 37-35 lead over Georgia. South Carolina extended the lead through the second half, taking its largest lead with 13 minutes left in the game.
The Bulldogs completely flipped the momentum in their favor with two fast break dunks from Terry Roberts, who was held scoreless in the first half. McBride’s fifth 3-pointer cut the lead to four.
“Just keep going,” guard Jusaun Holt said. “We felt like we weren’t playing how we were supposed to, so we were going to turn it around, keep on going and grinding until the clock runs out.”.
Georgia tied the game with some amazing defensive heroics. Led by the Alabama transfer Holt’s five steals and the team's typical success from the line, Georgia took the lead. Georgia and South Carolina continued to go back-and-forth with each other, all the way until the end of regulation.
“He's a tough, tough kid [Holt] with a high level monitor and he just plays every day, that's what we see every day,” White said. “He gets on the offensive glass late in the game, it was a huge play for us. He gets five steals — he's got a chance to be a really good defensive player and he's developing as an offensive player.”
The next game for the Georgia Bulldogs will be on the road as they take on the Auburn Tigers for the second time this season on Feb. 1.