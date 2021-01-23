Tom Crean doesn’t want perfection. He wants physicality, and he’s seen it in practice.
Crean said he saw such aggressive play in the practices leading up to the Florida game that he cut some of them short. The Bulldogs were locked in and focused on building up after two straight SEC wins against Ole Miss and Kentucky.
But Georgia lost to Florida 92-84 on Saturday, and lack of physicality was one of the main faults.
“This is the most bewildering one, to me, of the year, because of the way we practiced the last couple of days,” Crean said in a virtual postgame press conference.
Georgia was outrebounded 41-27 by Florida, its steepest margin of the year. The Gators recovered 16 of their 41 rebounds on offense, leaving the Bulldogs unable to stop the bleeding. Crean said he didn’t see it coming.
“Our last two days were really good,” Crean said. “They were short, they were concise, they were aggressive. … That aggressiveness that we had against Ole Miss, Kentucky and in the last couple of days wasn’t there at all.”
Georgia has been outrebounded in all but one of its seven conference matchups to date but kept the margin to -9 against Ole Miss and -5 against Kentucky. Instead, the Rebels and the Wildcats, which shot 51% and 42% against Georgia respectively, weren’t as productive as the Gators’ 57% from the field Saturday.
Sophomore point guard Sahvir Wheeler said one of the top issues was Georgia’s lack of defensive tenacity. He said every person on the roster will need to improve on rebounds if the Bulldogs want to win more than two conference games this year.
“Coach says there’s a game where you’re guarding a possession, and then when a shot goes up, that’s a whole other ball game as far as the athleticism and physicality of when it’s time to rebound the ball,” Wheeler said in a virtual postgame press conference. “That’s something we’ve got to get back to.”
Graduate transfer Andrew Garcia said Georgia’s rebound struggles were “exposed” by Florida’s 22 second-chance points. Garcia, who came up with five rebounds against the Gators, acknowledged the Bulldogs are a smaller group that likes to lean on speed and athleticism, but they can’t forget to come down with boards against larger players.
“With games like these where we are [against] opponents who are big enough, we probably have to have a collective effort to maybe come crash down,” Garcia said in a postgame press conference. “We just have to hit and just fundamentally remember that ‘Alright, let’s get that ball and push.’’’
Crean said the rebound trouble starts with Garcia (6-foot-6), P.J. Horne (6-foot-6) and Toumani Camara (6-foot-8) — three of the tallest players on Georgia’s roster. Crean said he wants to change the lineup, but he also wants the Bulldogs to be consistent.
“A couple of nights ago, we were extremely physical and aggressive on the glass,” Crean said. “So, I think it’s just a lack of consistency more than it is anything else.”
Given that the Bulldogs are clicking in practice, games like the one against Florida are “a little bit of the mystery,” Wheeler said. It’s part of the self-reflection they’re going to have to do.
“We’re practicing hard, guys are competing, we’re dialed in,” Wheeler said. “It is kind of frustrating when you’re practicing so well and you come in and play like this, so I’m not really sure on what actually happens. I just know it can’t go on for much longer if we want to win games here.”
