Georgia men's basketball forward Amanze Ngumezi was suspended from all team activities for an "indefinite period of time" on Wednesday.

The news came via a statement released by head coach Tom Crean prior to the Bulldogs matchup with North Carolina Central.

"There are a combination of factors involved in this decision, all of which are associated with his lack of personal awareness and the attitude expected of a Georgia Bulldog basketball player," Crean said in the statement.

Freshman Rodney Howard will be starting in Ngumezi's place.

Crean also announced senior Jordan Harris was deemed "ineligible to compete" prior to the Bulldogs' home opener against Western Carolina on Nov. 5.

Ngumezi was averaging 6.1 points per game and 2.4 rebounds prior to his suspension. The sophomore is one of three players on Georgia's roster listed at 6-foot-9 and featured in the starting lineup in the first seven games of the season.