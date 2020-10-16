Four Georgia men’s basketball players were involved in a traffic stop on Oct. 9 that resulted in the arrest of graduate transfer Justin Kier on four traffic violations, according to a Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office Incident Report.
According to the report, Kier was charged with driving too fast for conditions, reckless driving, aggressive driving and driving on a highway “laned for traffic.” The report stated that Kier was driving at a high rate of speed while weaving through multiple lanes of traffic on Georgia Highway 316, hitting speeds above 85 miles per hour.
Police reported that there was a “strong odor of marijuana” as they approached the vehicle. Occupants in the vehicle — three other unidentified men’s basketball players and a female — “advised they had been smoking marijuana,” according to the report.
The female and three other men’s basketball players were detained while Barrow County contacted UGA Athletics. Kier was transferred to the Gwinnett County Jail, where he was eventually released on a $450 bond.
“The report is disappointing and not reflective of the standards we expect for our basketball program,” Georgia basketball head coach Tom Crean said. “In addition to university disciplinary processes, we are addressing the incident internally according to athletic association policies. I’m hopeful these measures will result in both lessons learned and better choices in the future.”
Georgia returned to practice on Wednesday ahead of the start of the college basketball season on Nov. 25. The Bulldogs’ schedule has yet to be released.
