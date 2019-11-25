Maui, Hawaii, is a common American vacation spot, but it’s also the host of an esteemed men’s basketball tournament, the Maui Jim Maui Invitational. The Georgia men’s basketball team won’t travel to Maui for the sunshine and beaches — it’s a business trip.
“We are trying to win it all,” junior Rayshaun Hammonds said. “We got to play great teams so that’s the main focus, going out there and playing hard.”
The Maui Invitational features an eight-team field of some of the best college basketball programs in the nation, including No. 3 Michigan State and No. 4 Kansas. The first team on Georgia’s crowded three-day schedule is Dayton.
Three games in three days is a feat players like freshman Anthony Edwards is used to. Even four games in four days wasn’t unheard of in his time on the Amateur Athletic Union circuit with the Atlanta Xpress. The competition will be heightened to another level this time around, however. Head coach Tom Crean knows that.
“The whole Maui thing is really, really hard because you've got to bring it at a high level for three straight days,” Crean said on Nov. 14. “I'm not sure there's anything that prepares you for that, so that that becomes a real trick.”
This isn’t the first trip to the prestigious tournament for Crean or his first foray to Hawaii. This is his fourth trip as a head coach and fifth overall, not including the times he’s been there on vacation.
Crean’s first trip to the tournament came in 1995 when he was apart of Tom Izzo’s staff at Michigan State. Now, the former mentor and mentee will both have a team featured at Maui in 2019, and they’ll even have a chance to play each other. Georgia will either face off against Virginia Tech or Izzo and the Spartans in the second round on Tuesday.
But first, Georgia is facing Dayton on Monday. The Flyers have had no trouble scoring in their first three games of the season, totaling 86, 90 and 93 points. Georgia has been no slouch on offense either, but Dayton’s forwards could be the real difference makers on Monday.
Redshirt sophomore Obi Toppin is the team’s leading scorer at 23.7 per game and hauls in 9.9 rebounds too. Toppin — 6-foot-8 and 220 pounds — could put Georgia’s foul-prone Amanze Ngumezi on the bench early in the game.
With few backup big men to call on, Crean could find himself in a tough situation. But difficult games are expected in Maui, and the Bulldogs know that.
“That urgency that you have to have in this [tournament] is unlike anything these guys have ever been a witness to at this point in their careers," Crean said.
Georgia will have plenty of takeaways after its trip to Maui. Edwards said he thinks it’ll make the team much closer, and Crean believes he’ll be able to see how his team measures up to the high-level programs in attendance.
“I’ve left there losing by three or four in the championship game to Duke [when I coached] at Marquette,” Crean said. “I’ve left there [with one win and two losses], left there underdogs, left there favorites. It didn't make any difference. When you get there, none of it matters.”
