The Georgia men’s basketball team has one of the year’s most daunting tasks ahead: a road tilt against No. 5 Auburn, which currently boasts an undefeated 14-0 record. This marks Georgia’s second road game against a ranked opponent this year and third consecutive top-25 matchup.
The game was initially slated to be an evening tip but was moved to noon due to severe weather concerns in the area. The sudden change of schedule presents a new challenge heading into Saturday’s game.
“You adjust, so we'll just go a little bit shorter today,” Georgia head coach Tom Crean said. “We'll try to do things a little bit earlier at the hotel tonight. ... We [had] planned to practice here anyway, so I'll just condense everything down a little bit and do the best we can with it.”
Georgia had already seen a tough road environment this season when it faced then-No. 9 Memphis and came out victorious. The environment at Auburn, though, will be different.
“It is like a jungle going into Auburn, especially with the team that they had last year,” senior guard Jordan Harris said. “They definitely have an intense crowd and very passionate fans. I think we should be ready. I already told the freshmen it is going to be like something they have never seen before.”
The Bulldogs currently have an 8-1 record at home inside Stegeman Coliseum. However, Georgia has struggled to find similar success away from home, as it carries a 2-3 record away from Athens.
Youth could be a contributing factor to the Bulldogs’ struggles away from home. As constructed, the team features nine freshmen and two sophomores, making up over two-thirds of the group.
Graduate transfer Donnell Gresham Jr. is taking a leadership role on the team and has been a stabilizing force in preparation for Auburn.
“Just don’t go down when the other team makes a run because they will make a run,” Gresham said. “Stay together and encourage each other throughout the whole game.”
Gresham played a critical role in the three-point win over Memphis on Jan. 4. He scored 12 points while adding eight rebounds and three assists. He was also second on the team in minutes played behind only junior forward Rayshaun Hammonds.
The Bulldogs have struggled to rebound the ball this season, which can be partially attributed to their lack of size. The departure of sophomore forward Amanze Ngumezi has hurt Georgia in that regard.
Crean has made rebounding a focal point in practices leading up to the SEC gauntlet despite his team’s frequent size disadvantages.
As one of only two seniors on the roster, Harris is aiding Gresham in the effort to keep his teammates calm and focused as the Bulldogs continue possibly their toughest stretch of games this season.
Harris has been a part of many important games at Georgia, and he is hoping to use that experience to help prepare his team.
“Stay composed and make sure that we stay together,” Harris said. “Be confident because at the end of the day, it is basketball. The team with the most points wins at the end of the day. I remind them to just be ourselves and play the game that we know and communicate well and stay together.”
