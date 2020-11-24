On Monday, it was announced that the Georgia men’s basketball team’s game against Gardner-Webb on Sunday at 2 p.m. was canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test within the Gardner-Webb program. To replace the canceled game, Georgia will now play Florida A&M at the same time in Stegeman Coliseum.
Head coach Tom Crean said in a virtual press conference that Georgia had already taken note of potential replacement games through the first few weeks of the season in case of cancellations. Florida A&M, based in Tallahassee, Florida, was able to make the decision quickly. Crean said it was worked out on Monday night and the contract was signed on Tuesday morning.
"It's a surreal experience all the way around, and you just have to be able to adjust, you have to be flexible, you have to plan ahead,” Crean said in a virtual press conference on Tuesday. "In all likelihood, we'll have to do it again. But it's just all part of it right now."
Sunday’s game will be televised on SEC Network and all tickets sold for the Gardner-Webb game will still be valid for the matchup with Florida A&M.
The Bulldogs will open their season on Wednesday, Nov. 25, against Columbus State at 5 p.m. in Stegeman Coliseum. They’re also scheduled to take on Jacksonville on Dec. 4, Montana on Dec. 8, Samford on Dec. 12, Cincinnati on Dec. 19 and Northeastern on Dec. 22 all at home to round out their non-conference schedule.
