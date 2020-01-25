The Georgia men’s basketball team returns to Stegeman Coliseum on Saturday to face Ole Miss after suffering two consecutive losses on the road to SEC opponents.
Ole Miss marks the final game of a brutal stretch that featured six consecutive games against opponents who earned an NCAA tournament bid last spring.
Georgia leads the all-time series with Ole Miss 73-44 with a 41-13 advantage in Athens. The Bulldogs fell 72-71 on the road the last time these two teams met.
Georgia has won seven of the last 10 meetings.
“We’re definitely excited to be back home after a two-game run on the road,” head coach Tom Crean said. “No question about that, looking forward to a great crowd here Saturday night.”
The excitement surrounding Georgia basketball this year has led to a more electric home environment. Georgia sold-out of its home season ticket allotment this season for the first time ever and six of the Bulldogs’ nine SEC home games sold-out before conference play began.
Through 10 home games, Georgia has drawn a combined 94,289 fans to Stegeman Coliseum, its second-largest total in program history.
Crean has lauded this year’s fan turnout and credits the home atmosphere with energizing his team. The Bulldogs are 9-1 on their home court but just 1-4 on the road and 1-2 in neutral site matches.
Although still early in the year, Georgia is not taking the 9-9 Ole Miss team for granted.
“We have a great amount of respect for Ole Miss,” Crean said. “It’s a hard league when you look at them and some of the close games that they’ve had. It just hits you how tough this league is because they’re outstanding.”
Coming off a tough stretch that saw Georgia lose four out of five games, sophomore guard Tye Fagan said his team was more focused on moving forward and not dwelling on the past. That has been the Bulldogs’ motto for much of the season.
“As it is with any game, we’re just looking to move forward and get better each game, each practice, every day,” Fagan said. “We’re trying to bond as a team and with the coaches. Whether we lose or win, we’re just trying to come together even more to help us win games in the future.”
Fagan scored 14 points in Georgia’s loss to No. 15 Kentucky on Tuesday. He connected on all six of his shot attempts, including one 3-pointer, furthering his trend of efficient double-digit scoring nights.
The sophomore has shot 80% (17-for-21) from the floor in his three outings of 10 or more points.
Georgia’s youth contributes a great deal to its road woes. The results of a team with nine freshmen, many of whom play critical roles, are not going to be consistent. That does not mean they are not learning.
“As far as the season and SEC play goes, I think the freshmen are doing well and adjusting,” Fagan said. “I just think they have to learn through experience. You can tell them [what to expect], but they really have to go through things to learn."
