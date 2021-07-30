Georgia men’s basketball’s five home-and-home matchups and locations for all other SEC matchups were announced on Wednesday ahead of the 2021-22 season.
The Bulldogs will face Auburn, Florida, South Carolina, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt twice during the 2021-22 season. Georgia will host SEC opponents Alabama, Arkansas, Ole Miss and Tennessee and travel to play Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State and Missouri.
Auburn, Florida and South Carolina are traditional “geographic rivals” for Georgia, and the Bulldogs play that trio twice every season. The league office determines the other two opponents Georgia will face on a year-to-year basis.
Georgia basketball has faced major roster turnover after a subpar 14-12 finish for the 2020-21 team. The Bulldogs struggled in SEC play specifically, compiling a 7-11 in conference play.
Head coach Tom Crean is looking to bounce back from those results with a very different roster than the Bulldogs deployed last season. Georgia lost four starters and nine players total from the 2020-21 squad. Forward PJ Horne will be the only returning starter from the team. The only other returning faces are Jonathan Ned, Jaxon Etter, Tyron McMillan and Josh Taylor.
Georgia has six incoming transfers to help fill out the roster. Kario Oquendo, Jabri Abdur-Harim, Noah Baumann, Braelen Bridges, Jailyn Ingram and Dalen Ridgnal make up the group that will look to contribute in Athens.
The final three members of the basketball roster are the incoming freshman for Georgia. Tyrone Baker, Camron McDowell and Christian Wright will all look to make an impression on Crean immediately. Given the high amount of roster turnover, the freshmen could have a chance to play big minutes early if they make a strong impression.