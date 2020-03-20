Freshman shooting guard Anthony Edwards — who led Georgia men's basketball in points per game, steals and minutes played — declared for the 2020 NBA draft on Friday via Twitter.
March 20, 2020
Edwards is anticipated to be a top-three pick in this year's NBA draft, with potential to be the No. 1 overall pick. However, when the NBA draft could occur remains unclear because of the national concern surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 18-year-old native of Atlanta, Georgia, led the Bulldogs to a 16-16 overall record averaging 19.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists. Edwards earned numerous awards during his one and only season at Georgia, including SEC Freshman of the Year and AP SEC Newcomer of the Year. He was named SEC Freshman of the Week four times throughout the regular season.
"We're going to miss [Edwards] as a person, going to miss that personality, going to miss how loud and fun and competitive he is," Georgia head coach Tom Crean said. "He's always going to be a part of Georgia. He knows that."
Despite struggling to shoot 40.2% from the field and 29.4% from the 3-point line, Edwards is regarded by many NBA scouting experts as the most natural scorer in this year’s draft class.
Edwards put up more than 30 points in three separate games this season, scoring 37 points against Michigan State, 32 points against Florida and 36 points against South Carolina.
Edwards’ final game for the Bulldogs came in the 81-63 first-round victory against Ole Miss in the SEC tournament. He finished with six points on 2-for-13 from the field, two rebounds and four assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.