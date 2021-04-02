Toumani Camara, a sophomore who started 25 of 26 games for Georgia men’s basketball during the 2020-21 season, has entered the transfer portal.
Camara is the fourth Bulldog to enter the transfer portal since a 73-70 second-round loss in the SEC Tournament, joining juniors Tye Fagan and Mikal Starks and sophomore Christian Brown. Altogether, the four started 51 games for the Bulldogs and totaled 1,581 minutes in the 2020-21 season.
As a sophomore, Camara averaged 12.8 points per game and a team-leading 7.7 rebounds per game. He finished with eight double-doubles on the season for the Bulldogs, tied for most on the team with sophomore guard Sahvir Wheeler. He reached double-digit scoring figures in 21 games last season.
Camara played in all 32 games as a freshman in the 2019-20 season, averaging 6.6 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.
To make matters worse for head coach Tom Crean, the Bulldogs could be left with just one returning starter for the 2021-22 season. Graduate transfer starters P.J. Horne and Justin Kier could return for another season but have yet to make a decision. If they left, sophomore guard Sahvir Wheeler would be Georgia’s lone returning starter for 2021-22.