In the 11 days following the Georgia men’s basketball team’s second-round exit in the SEC Tournament against Missouri, the Bulldogs have had quite a bit of roster movement. The first move came on March 18 when sophomore Christian Brown reportedly entered the transfer portal.
Two more players, backup guard Mikal Starks and starter Tye Fagan, both followed Brown into the transfer portal on Monday. Starks was a junior college transfer from Eastern Florida College and played in 18 games for Georgia, averaging 0.2 points per game and totaling just 101 minutes. He was praised for his defensive intensity but could never find a regular spot in the rotation due to injuries and the introduction of freshman K.D. Johnson.
As for Fagan, he was the most experienced Georgia player outside of the trio of graduate transfers in Justin Kier, Andrew Garcia and P.J. Horne. In his first two seasons, Fagan played in 63 of 64 games but averaged under five points per game in both campaigns.
March 22, 2021
He became a crucial part of head coach Tom Crean’s rotation early in his junior season, scoring 21 points in the season opener. He would go on to score in double-digits 10 more times and would finish the season averaging 9.3 points per game. Now he will be looking for a new team to join.
As for the remaining uncertainties around Georgia’s roster for next season, there are still a few. The three graduate transfers all still have a year remaining due to the NCAA’s COVID-19 eligibility extension. Kier, Garcia and Horne have yet to make their decisions.
Crean could also look back into the transfer portal to add more players to go along with two 2021 three-star recruits Tyrone Baker and Camron McDowell.