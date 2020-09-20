Ronnie Hogue, the first Black player to receive a scholarship to play for the Georgia men’s basketball team, died Friday morning at the age of 69.
Hogue first came to Athens in 1969, where he played for the Bulldogs’ freshman squad and averaged 19.1 points per game. Off the court, the Washington, D.C., native told georgiadogs.com in 2011 that Georgia “really exposed me to the reality of the Civil Rights Movement.”
"There were controversies here at UGA, and I participated in marches across campus," Hogue said. "The first year I played, I can remember having spit balls and hot pennies thrown at me during games, but my teammates would huddle around to cover me up. By the second year, after I proved I could play basketball, people were lining up to get my autograph."
In that second year, Hogue’s role increased. He was named to the SEC All-Sophomore team after playing out-of-position at forward and averaging 16.2 points per game. His junior year was when he really broke out, establishing himself as the Bulldogs’ most valuable player with 20.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game on average.
In the fifth game of his junior year, Hogue scored 46 points, shooting 20-for-23 from the field against LSU. It was the most points a Georgia player scored in the history of Stegeman Coliseum and the second highest total in Georgia history at the time.
He averaged 16.5 points per game in his senior season and was drafted by the Washington Bullets in the seventh round of the 1973 NBA Draft.
Hogue is the No. 18 scorer in Georgia history, recording 1,367 points during his time. He’s also ranked No. 6 in scoring average at 17.8 points per game. He left an impact on the court, but his experience at Georgia was about more than just basketball.
“While I was here, I not only matured from a kid to a man, but I learned a lot about politics, social values and that there was more to life than basketball,” Hogue said in 2011.
