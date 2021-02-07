Wednesday’s game between Georgia men’s basketball and Texas A&M in College Station, Texas, has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests and subsequent contact tracing within the Texas A&M program, per a release by the University of Georgia Athletic Association.
The Aggies must adhere to the SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements before resuming regularly scheduled activities.
There is no makeup date announced at this time, but in lieu of the postponement, Georgia will now travel to play Tennessee on Feb. 10 at 8 p.m. ET. Tennessee also had its Wednesday game against Florida postponed, leading to the matchup with Georgia being expedited from March 3.
Georgia (12-6, 5-6 SEC), is in the midst of its best stretch since its 7-0 start to the season. The Bulldogs are on a three-game win streak with victories over Ole Miss, Auburn and Vanderbilt. Tennessee (13-4, 6-4 SEC) is 2-1 over its last three games including a win over No. 15 Kansas.