Rayshaun Hammonds showed his consistency in Georgia’s win over The Citadel on Nov. 12. The junior scored 26 points and looked like he made strides in becoming one of the Bulldogs’ go-to offensive targets.
This was until he went down with an injury the next Friday, Nov. 15.
Head coach Tom Crean said in the lead-up to Georgia’s game with Georgia Tech, he was concerned that Hammonds would be “rusty.” But it was quite the contrary.
Hammonds was the only Georgia player to eclipse four points in the first half against the Yellow Jackets. He had 19 points and shot 8-for-11 from the field.
“Rayshaun has had a breakthrough,” Crean said. “You never know when breakthroughs are going to come. You never know how the breakthroughs are going to come, and you can’t plan them. They have to be natural.”
Crean loved the way Hammonds let the game come to him but still stayed aggressive, finding a much-needed balance in his game. After falling injured on Friday, Hammonds didn’t have any contact practice over the weekend or Monday. He didn’t fully practice on Tuesday either.
Still, he was able to take over when Anthony Edwards and Tyree Crump were getting the majority of Georgia Tech’s attention, similar to last week’s game against The Citadel.
“They were pressing me and Tyree hard. Like when we catch the ball, we couldn’t get our shots off,” Edwards said. “The main goal when we called the timeout was to feed Ray.”
So they did. Hammonds scored a quick nine points in three minutes coming out of timeout. Still, the Yellow Jackets cancelled out Hammonds’ flurry of points with a run of their own, taking a 20-12 lead.
That’s when Georgia Tech head coach Josh Pastner thought one of the more crucial stretches of the game ensued. Hammonds was heavily involved and added 10 more points during a 23-7 run to finish out the half. He did it in a variety of ways, from hitting a 3-point shot in stride to an offensive rebound tip-in. Pastner had nothing but positive things to say about him.
“I thought Hammonds was a stud tonight,” Pastner said. “He really had a great game and was a big difference maker, especially in that first half.”
Georgia Tech was in the running for Hammonds when he came out of Norcross High School, and Pastner made sure to mention it. But the four-star prospect ended up with the Yellow Jackets’ in-state rival and is starting to fill out his role on a team that needs veteran leadership.
“They’re on me a lot about being a leader,” Hammonds said. “With the incoming freshman, that takes a lot of stress of me because they can play ball.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.