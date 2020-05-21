Stony Brook graduate transfer Andrew Garcia committed to play at Georgia on Wednesday, becoming the men's basketball team’s second graduate transfer pickup in the past four weeks.
Garcia will fill the gap left in the Georgia roster following the departure of junior Rayshaun Hammonds, who opted for the 2020 NBA draft on March 27.
Listed as a 6-foot-5 forward by the Seawolves, Garcia displayed more guard tendencies with Stony Brook last season. He consistently handled the ball from behind the arc but used his size to his advantage on the boards.
Garcia played around 30.5 minutes per game in 2019-2020, stepping up from a solid second-team guy to a 33-game starter.
Shooting 47.3% from the field and booking a .321 three-point percentage, Garcia averaged 13.3 points per game to accompany 6.7 rebounds.
He improved in nearly every statistical category after assuming a starting role, most notably tripling his number of assists since last year and swiping 1.6 steals per contest in 2019-2020.
Eligible to play immediately, Garcia will join fifth-year Justin Kier out of George Mason as the newest Bulldogs to hit the hardwoods in the fall.
(0) comments
