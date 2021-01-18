Georgia men’s basketball received its second commitment in the 2021 class Monday.
Tyrone Baker, a 247Sports Composite three-star, announced his decision in a Twitter post saying he’s “1000% committed.”
1000% committed #GoDawgs🐶 ❤️🖤 @UGABasketball @TomCrean pic.twitter.com/yaN38nkQ3a— Tyrone Baker (@Tyronebaker0) January 18, 2021
Baker’s tweet included a 25-second video with a photo of himself beside a photo of Georgia head coach Tom Crean set to “What The Lick Read?” by Soundcloud rapper C Stunna.
The 6-foot-9, 190-pound forward is ranked No. 248 overall and No. 16 in the state of Texas, according to the 247Sports Composite.
Baker currently plays at Hightower High School in Missouri City, Texas, where the Hurricanes currently hold a 10-game win streak in their district. Last season, Hightower finished 33-5 before the coronavirus pandemic ended playoffs in March.
Baker joins three-star guard Camron McDowell in the Bulldogs’ list of 2021 commitments.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.