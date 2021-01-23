An 0-4 start was what guard Justin Kier called a knockout punch for Georgia men's basketball in its start to conference play. Now, he said the difference for the Bulldogs is they have begun to fight back.
Georgia has secured two consecutive wins over Ole Miss and Kentucky, improving its record in the SEC to 2-4. The Bulldogs were badly outplayed prior to those two victories, with three of the four losses coming by at least 10 points.
“Now we are back up and we are fighting,” Kier said. “We have got to continue to fight every single night from now on because we dug a big hole in the first four games.”
The Bulldogs’ first two SEC wins have come in a dramatically different fashion. In its 78-74 win against Ole Miss, Georgia shot over 50% from the floor including a 9-for-15 showing from the 3-point line. Its win over Kentucky, however, saw both teams’ efficiency plummet.
A last-second layup from P.J. Horne, which capped off a 7-0 run in the final few minutes, saved Georgia from another demoralizing conference loss. The two wins have shown a concerted effort to play hard and win as a team.
“Even if we play hard and the outcome is not what we want, we know when we play hard and when we do not,” Kier said. “Some games that we have lost, we have known that it just doesn’t feel the same.”
Kier referenced Georgia’s 94-92 loss to LSU earlier this season as an example of a game in which he knew the Bulldogs competed. He said there are other games this season, though, where he felt Georgia was within striking distance but things got out of hand.
Saturday’s game against Florida will be an opportunity for the Bulldogs to make it three consecutive wins in the SEC. The Gators are 7-4 overall and 4-3 in SEC play for fifth-best in the conference standings.
Head coach Tom Crean said the attitude has been great as Georgia prepares for its second game this week. Florida has proven to be disruptive on the defensive end so far this season, averaging over six blocks a game and switching between man and zone defense variations at will.
“They just do a lot of stuff and it is meant to confuse you and get you out of character,” Crean said. “We can not let that happen. We have got to do a good job of controlling the pace of the game, recognizing what is there, making simple plays and they are just too athletic to give them live-ball turnovers.”
Georgia has had problems at times with turnovers this season but has assist numbers on its side leading into Saturday’s game. The Bulldogs average 15.2 assists per game to the Gators’ 12.4.
Crean has stressed ball security and post defense on Florida’s bigs in preparation for the game. Despite the four previous losses, the Bulldogs are confident the winning ways can continue in the SEC.
“We just go on to the next and stay positive, trust each other and trust the work the coaching staff has put into the game plan,” Camara said. “If we play like ourselves, then we can beat anybody in the league.”
