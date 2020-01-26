Eleven days ago, the Georgia men’s basketball team cruised into the second half of its game against Tennessee in Stegeman Coliseum. The Bulldogs were leading 47-28 at the end of the first half against the Volunteers and increased their lead over the second half to an 80-63 victory.
They didn’t know it at the time, but this would be the Bulldogs’ only conference victory in a span of at least three weeks since they opened conference play on Jan. 7.
After Saturday night’s 70-60 loss to Ole Miss, Georgia’s next chance to improve its 1-5 SEC record will be on Jan. 28 at Missouri.
Senior Jordan Harris said that a key problem Saturday night was that the Bulldogs didn’t “stick to the game plan.” The defense was weak in the first half and consistent with the rest of this season. Harris attributed the issue to a lack of communication.
“We need to stick to the game plan,” Harris said. “I thought we did a good job of scouting this team… but we did not execute on the game plan.”
Crean said that rebounding improved in Saturday night’s game but that the team has to “finish better” offensively. Georgia shot 31% from field goal range and 30% from 3-point range against Ole Miss. Moving forward, Crean needs his team to stay on top of the defense and improve on Saturday’s offensive performance.
“We've got to finish around the board better. We've got to be confident in our shooting,” Crean said. “We have got to move the ball better. We've got to get our break going back again, we've got to get the ball in the middle of the floor.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.