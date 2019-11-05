Georgia men's basketball senior guard Jordan Harris was deemed "ineligible to compete" until Dec. 20 on Tuesday night prior to the Bulldogs' season home opener against Western Carolina.
In a statement, head coach Tom Crean said the issue was "internal" and that he's limited in what information he can say about the matter.
"Jordan [Harris] is a valued member of this team, and we look forward to his return to action," Crean said.
Harris was "suspended indefinitely" in February of his sophomore year in Mark Fox's final season as head coach for an undisclosed reason.
Harris averaged nearly 20 minutes per game last season and averaged 7.8 points and 3.6 assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.