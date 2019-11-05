Georgia men's basketball senior guard Jordan Harris was deemed "ineligible to compete" until Dec. 20 on Tuesday night prior to the Bulldogs' season home opener against Western Carolina.

In a statement, head coach Tom Crean said the issue was "internal" and that he's limited in what information he can say about the matter.

"Jordan [Harris] is a valued member of this team, and we look forward to his return to action," Crean said.

Harris was "suspended indefinitely" in February of his sophomore year in Mark Fox's final season as head coach for an undisclosed reason.

Harris averaged nearly 20 minutes per game last season and averaged 7.8 points and 3.6 assists.