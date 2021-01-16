The Georgia men’s basketball team defeated Ole Miss 78-74 on Saturday at The Pavilion in Oxford, Mississippi. The Bulldogs are now 8-4 after their first win in conference play. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Sloppy first half, energetic second half
Georgia was lucky to be up by one point after the first 20 minutes against Ole Miss. The Bulldogs sustained multiple bad stretches of offense and were bothered by the Rebels’ zone and forwards down low.
Georgia shot just 39% from the field and had eight turnovers in the opening half but managed to take the lead behind perfect shooting from the free-throw line and four 3-pointers. Freshman K.D. Johnson was crucial in Georgia’s threat from outside, hitting two in his 11 minutes of playing time in the first half including a deep stepback as the shot clock expired. Justin Kier and Sahvir Wheeler each added one 3-pointer. On the other hand, Ole Miss hit just one 3-pointer from 13 shots and one free throw from seven attempts in the first half.
Still, Georgia struggled to penetrate the Rebels’ inside defense and come up with second chances on the glass. That completely changed in the second half. After eight points in the paint in the first half, Georgia responded with 26 in the final 20 minutes. The Bulldogs’ resurgence in the paint allowed for more open shots from outside which they took advantage of.
Tye Fagan was the catalyst for Georgia’s run in the second half as he put on a masterclass in off-ball cuts and made the most of his opportunities. He was a perfect 9-for-9 from the field and added a 3-pointer as well to finish the game with a team-high 19 points. He said losing the previous four games was all the motivation he needed.
“It's the fact that we were 0-4 in conference play, that's the biggest motivation you need,” Fagan said. “If you claim to be a winner, losing games should motivate you more than anything, whether it's starting, not starting, missed shots, none of that really matters.”
As it got down into crunchtime, Georgia was on the verge of crumbling at the hands of Ole Miss’ 1-3-1 zone which caused a handful of turnovers to open the door for a comeback. The Bulldogs held the Rebels off and closed out the game to record their first SEC win of the season.
Georgia shot 75% from the field in the second half to finish the game 58.7% overall, hit nine of 15 attempted 3-pointers and went 15-for-17 from the free-throw line. But most importantly to head coach Tom Crean, who was wearing a hat after receiving the first Gatorade bath in his 21 years of coaching, the Bulldogs maintained their belief and confidence even after a rough stretch of games.
“What happened in those [previous] games is we got down and it snowballed,” Crean said. “And I don't think we believed when we got down, we didn't have that normal belief that we were going to win. And I think over the last couple days, especially last night, they needed to be reminded we've been in a bunch of situations. It doesn't matter who you're playing, it doesn't matter where you're playing, what matters is that you are playing and how you can overcome the obstacles that are sitting there.”
Guard play makes the difference
As the second half started to unravel, Ole Miss fought back into the game behind the explosive play from Devontae Shuler. The senior guard was just 2-for-7 (0-for-4 on 3-pointers) for four points in the first half, but grew into the game and found his shooting stroke as the Rebels clawed their way back. Shuler finished the game with 24 points, eight assists and four second-half 3-pointers as his team fell just short of stealing a win at home.
On the other side, Wheeler shot 75% from the field (6-for-8) for 18 points and added nine assists. He attacked Ole Miss’ zone well and barring a few unnecessary turnovers, the sophomore was the difference in the game. He added four clutch free throws in the final minute of the game to seal the win.
“He keeps our speed up and he made plays for all his teammates,” Fagan said. “He was aggressive toward the end, he got fouled. He made some big free throws. I remember just telling him each time he went to the line like 'Just give me one baby, just give me one.' He just made all of them and I told him 'You've got ice in your veins.' ... I said 'Big time players make big shots.' He did.”
The aforementioned performance from Fagan was one of his best of the season and Johnson added two more 3-pointers in the second half to end his second game in a Georgia uniform with 14 points. Despite only recording four points on four shots, Kier helped immensely with game management and played good defense alongside the other guards.
Struggles on the boards
Although the Bulldogs don’t have a traditional center or dominant presence on the glass, they haven’t had too much trouble holding off bigger teams for rebounds through the majority of the season. Coming into Saturday, they ranked No. 2 in the SEC in rebounds per game behind Arkansas
Against Ole Miss, however, Georgia was clearly overrun and didn’t see the same success on the boards as in previous games. The Bulldogs were out-rebounded 21-13 in the first half and still lost the rebound battle 33-24 at the final buzzer.
Toumani Camara, Georgia’s leading rebounder, has been out of sorts on the boards the past few games and only pulled down five on Saturday. He looked slightly overmatched by the physicality of Ole Miss down low but still managed to affect shots and finish with 13 points as well.
