Georgia men’s basketball improved to 3-1, securing their second win of the week after struggling against the Bucknell Bison with a final score of 65-61 on Friday.
The best performance of the night came from senior Terry Roberts who led the Bulldogs in multiple stat lines as he finished with 20 points, nine rebounds and six assists.
The Bulldogs were without one of their leading scorers in guard Kario Oquendo, who was absent due to knee soreness. The absence of Oquendo was evident in the first half as the Bulldogs were 8-28 from the field with all the momentum in the hands of the Bison.
The Bison were able to compete on the glass in the first half as they secured offensive and defensive rebounds due to the matchups they created with their centers, who at times outmuscled multiple UGA players.
“When you start with Kye (KyeRon Lindsay) and M.A. (Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe), you're missing your 6 ‘10” Braelyn and Frank Anselem so it was a true test for them,” senior Jaxon Etter said. “But it was also a true test for our guards to go in there and rebound with the big boys and I think we showed serious progress today.”
The dominance on the glass for the Bison showed as they were able to jump out to a 13-5 lead eight minutes into the first half. The Bulldogs made an attempt to cut into the lead as Roberts and Etter knocked down back-to-back shots from behind the arc.
It took until the end of the first half for the Bulldogs to catch up with the Bisons as both teams finished at 30-30. Georgia’s performance from the free-throw line was one reason the team was able to stay within reach, as the Bulldogs were 11-12 from the line in the first half.
The Bulldogs finally obtained their first lead of the game four minutes in the second half after a fast break layup from Roberts. The guard continued to make his mark throughout the second half, adding onto his first half stat line of seven points.
The defensive intensity in the second half is ultimately what helped propel the Bulldogs into the driver’s seat for the rest of the game, as they were able to take the ball out of the Bisons’ hands. In the second half alone, the Bulldogs secured seven steals with Frank Anslelem, freshman KyeRon Lindsay and Terry Roberts all finishing with two steals each.
“We're finding out who we are, unfortunately that’s part of it,” head coach Mike White said. “That’s the negative of all the games in a row but the positive is you get a chance to get better and and find out those answers right and if you happen to take an ‘L’ like we did, you get another and get another.” said head coach Mike White.
The Bulldogs are set to travel to Daytona Beach, Florida as they will compete in the Sunshine Slam against Saint Joseph’s University on Monday, Nov. 21. The winner of that match up will move on to compete against the University of Alabama-Birmingham or the University of South Florida on Tuesday.