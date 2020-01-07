Rebounds, fouls and free throws were three statistics that played defining roles in Georgia men’s basketball loss to No. 14 Kentucky on Tuesday night inside Stegeman Coliseum. Although the Bulldogs had some advantages over the Wildcats, it proved not to be enough to keep Georgia from a 78-69 loss.
Georgia outrebounded Kentucky 24-17 in the first half, with Anthony Edwards and Jordan Harris leading the Bulldogs with four rebounds each. EJ Montgomery was the most prominent Wildcat on the glass in the first half, with six of Kentucky’s 17 rebounds. In the second half, Georgia fell flat on the boards and was outrebounded by Kentucky 23-12.
“Our first half was very much like we wanted it to be,” Georgia head coach Tom Crean said. “In the second half, we just weren’t nearly as good on the glass.”
Fouls were also a problem for Georgia. The Bulldogs ended the first half with Kentucky in the bonus as well as the second half in the double bonus. Junior Rayshaun Hammonds fouled out late in the second half. Missing Hammonds hindered the Bulldogs for the remainder of the game as they tried to shorten the Wildcats’ lead, according to Edwards.
“Rayshaun [Hammonds] is a key player to the team, so when he fouls out, it brings it down a notch,” Edwards said. “We need him on the floor. He scores, defends, rebounds. He’s the best rebounder we [have]. He’s the best rebounder in the SEC.”
Despite Georgia giving Kentucky plenty of opportunities at the line, the Wildcats were unable to convert more than 50% of their free throw opportunities, and Tuesday night was one of the worst free throw performances they have had all season. Coming into Tuesday night, the Wildcats averaged 22.8 free throw attempts per game this season, and tonight they only attempted 20, even after Georgia went on a fouling spree in the final minutes of the game. In addition, they have averaged 80.1% on free throw shooting, but tonight they knocked down 50%.
“There’s only been one other game that we didn’t shoot as many free throws as the other team,” Kentucky head coach John Calipari said. “Some of it was us shooting jumpers, pull-ups and all that.”
Georgia shot 69.6% from the free throw line on Tuesday night, which is just above its season average of 66.3%. Although Georgia was able to catch Kentucky on an off night at the free throw line, it wasn’t enough to give the Bulldogs’ their second consecutive win over a ranked opponent.
“We didn’t win,” Crean said. “So it didn’t help us enough unfortunately.”
