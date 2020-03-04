Senior night ended in disappointment for the Georgia men’s basketball team following a 68-54 defeat at the hands of SEC rival Florida.
A 10-0 run by Florida from 7:29 remaining in the second half to the 5:08 mark was too much for the Bulldogs to overcome, and a five-point deficit is the closest Georgia would come the rest of the way.
“They dropped their head a lot earlier tonight,” head coach Tom Crean said. “That was all the way across the board. There is not one guy, which I am disappointed to say, that I look back at and say ‘They were locked into this, [they] have the belief.’”
The Bulldogs were frustrated and discouraged after their hard work of building an advantage early was spoiled in a matter of minutes.
Florida scored 10 unanswered points over the course of two minutes and 21 seconds after taking its first lead of the game at the 11:47 mark of the second half. Florida seized momentum with the run and coasted to a 14-point margin of victory.
Florida guard Noah Locke converted on back-to-back 3-pointers, both of which were off of Andrew Nembhard assists, pushing the score to 53-46 in favor of Florida.
Nembhard scored the first two points of the run and Keyontae Johnson scored the final two to complete it.
Defensive scheming was a big key to the game-breaking Florida run. The Gators changed from a man-to-man defense to a zone scheme, causing issues for the Bulldog offense.
Florida head coach Mike White said zone defense is not what he typically runs, but it was working to contain Georgia’s duo of Anthony Edwards and Sahvir Wheeler.
“We did not even have a run,” Edwards said. “We did not have time because we could not score against their zone, so we did not have a run. They were just scoring.”
Wheeler hit his second 3-pointer of the night to cut the Florida lead to 55-50, but it was answered 15 seconds later with a 3-pointer by way of Johnson.
Georgia could not muster an unanswered run after its brilliant start. The Bulldogs raced to a 19-6 lead at the 15:01 first half mark but would only score 11 more points in the period as Florida gradually caught back up.
“We got off to a good start, we just did not stay with it as much,” Crean said.
Junior forward Rayshaun Hammonds committed his fourth and fifth turnovers on Florida’s game-breaking run and was subsequently removed from the game. Hammonds was ineffective in the second half after scoring a team-leading 10 points in the first half to go along with seven rebounds. He had only one turnover in that frame but five in the second half overall.
Georgia has been on the wrong side of runs multiple times this year, and its final home game of 2019-20 ended in a familiar fashion. The Bulldogs were stifled offensively and were disorganized defensively, providing Florida with opportunities to take the game over. Exactly that happened.
“We made mistakes defensively that we haven't been making,” Crean said. “Leaving shooters, gambling, trying to make plays that weren't there. That connectivity started with the communication, and it just wasn't there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.