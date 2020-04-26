Justin Kier, a graduate transfer guard from George Mason, announced his commitment to the Georgia men’s basketball team on Sunday. He chose the Bulldogs over Minnesota and North Carolina State.
WHAT’S POPPIN! GO DAWGS🐾🔴 @UGABasketball pic.twitter.com/yOtDn6icCv— 1 (@Jkiiiiii__) April 26, 2020
Kier, a 6-foot-4-inch native of Grottoes, Virginia, will add to a backcourt which is looking to recover from the loss of freshman Anthony Edwards, who declared for the 2020 NBA Draft on March 20. Georgia will add needed experience after losing seniors Tyree Crump and Jordan Harris, and graduate transfer Donnell Gresham Jr. this past season.
Kier averaged 9.6 points per game and shot 45.8% on 3-pointers in the 2019-20 season, but he only played nine games due to a stress fracture in his right foot. In 2018-19, he scored 14.5 points per game and shot 37.1% from behind the arc.
With the addition of Kier, the Bulldogs now await the decision of Rayshaun Hammonds. Hammonds declared for the NBA draft on March 27 while still maintaining his eligibility. If the junior remains in the draft, head coach Tom Crean will need to add one more player. If not, the roster seems to be set for the start of the 2020-21 season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.