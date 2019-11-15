It was the intangibles, not the points, assists or steals on the stat line that head men’s basketball coach Tom Crean was thankful for after Friday night's 100-66 win over Delaware State.
Moments of joy are often not reflected in a box score, and instead caught in between moments of action. They are Anthony Edwards and Tyree Crump running to each other to high-five at the top of the key after a made basket Friday night, or Edwards scooping Donell Gresham up off the ground after being fouled after making a 3-pointer Tuesday against The Citadel.
“Anthony’s got something to do with that [joy] now,” Crean said. “With all the hoopla and hype that he has when people look at him — the way he plays and the kind of teammate that he is, that says volumes about him as an 18 year old.”
All of the joy in Friday night’s game, Crean said, started on the defensive end, which, coupled with rebounding, has been a point of emphasis for the Bulldogs so far this season. Crean said the team took a step in the right direction as they had 40 total rebounds and forced 19 turnovers from Delaware State.
Crean summed up the difference in Friday night’s Bulldog defense and that of the first two games in one word: urgency.
“There’s a lot of ways to fake hustle,” Crean said. “What you cannot fake is your urgency. You cannot fake the urgency on defense … That’s a huge word for us.”
Both Crean and Amanze Ngumezi said that watching film helped the team find its urgency on defense. Not only did the film show them what they had done wrong in past games, but it prepared them for Friday night and highlighted what came to be the points of emphasis against Delaware State.
“We really just locked in on film,” Ngumezi said. “Last game we gave up a lot of open shots, so tonight we didn’t want to have that.”
The urgency that Georgia found tonight propelled their defensive success and allowed them a 34-point victory margin.
“It’s not all going to be bouquets and roses … We’re going to be in some tough, tough situations,” Crean said. “If you can fall back on that joy and you can fall back on the skills that you’re developing and work through it then you have a better chance.”
