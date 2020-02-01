The Georgia men’s basketball team had a rude awakening on Jan. 28 against Missouri. After leading by as many as 20 points in the second half, the Bulldogs suffered their fourth loss in a row.
Now, head coach Tom Crean and his team are left to pick up the pieces and move on.
For Crean, there were so many positives against Missouri until he said the Bulldogs were “steamrolled” late in the second half. They scored 27 points in the final 20 minutes against the Tigers, their lowest output this season.
“We lost [momentum] and were never able to get it back,” Crean said. “The game of momentum is always up for grabs, and we have to find a way to get it back. We’ve got to come up and play with edge.”
Momentum wasn’t the only problem holding back the Bulldogs against Missouri, though. They were without starting point guard Sahvir Wheeler, who sustained an upper body injury in practice leading up to Missouri. Crean was hopeful about Wheeler’s availability against Texas A&M, but his absence against Missouri was felt.
Georgia struggled to push the pace and put points on the board when Missouri went on a 33-10 run in the final 13 minutes of the game. Graduate transfer point guard Donnell Gresham Jr. didn’t think the Bulldogs played fast enough against the Tigers.
“I think sometimes during the last game, we got complacent when we had the lead,” Gresham said. “We have to start coaching towards the end and just being technical the whole game.”
Rayshaun Hammonds complements Georgia’s fast pace as a forward that poses multiple threats. The 6-foot-9 junior can push the ball up the court in transition or get a rebound, start the transition and trail from behind for 3-pointers if the opportunities present themselves.
But Hammonds was nowhere to be seen against Missouri. He ended with no points and two rebounds in 33 minutes of action. Georgia is 0-4 when Hammonds scores below five points this season.
Crean said Hammonds needs to get back on track with his aggressiveness after an uncharacteristic two-game stretch. The coaching staff will help get Hammonds back where he needs to be, but Crean said they won’t “over-dwell” on it.
“I always tell the players they have to be participants in their own rescues,” Crean said. “When you fall out of a boat, you don't wait for somebody to pull you back into the boat. You've got to really do a good job and get leverage to get back on. ... I'm confident that [Hammonds] will."
Even though one of the Bulldogs’ crucial veterans is struggling, Georgia’s missteps still come down to youth. Nine freshman in one class is tied for the third-largest in division one basketball.
When there’s young players, there’s issues with consistency, focus and knowing situational basketball at the college level. Crean said he’s seen good things from his team, but he also realizes Georgia is right in the middle of rebuilding its program. These difficult periods were to be expected.
“We are in a bit of a rut and we just have to pull ourselves out,” Crean said. “You've got to have your fan base. You've got to have everybody there right along the way with you to get through it.”
