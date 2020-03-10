Georgia and Ole Miss both lost by a combined 55 points on the last day of the regular season. Georgia fell to LSU 94-64 and Ole Miss met a similar fate against Mississippi State, losing by a score of 69-44.
On Wednesday at 7 p.m., a first round game at the SEC tournament between the Bulldogs and the Rebels will determine who moves on to play against Florida the following day.
Both teams will be looking to redeem a sour end to the regular season and keep their postseason hopes alive. In Georgia and head coach Tom Crean’s case, it’s all about regrouping in the days leading up to the tournament.
Prior to the last week of the season, the Bulldogs won three out of their last four, which included a 10-point win at home against then-No. 13 Auburn. Other than that, Georgia defeated Vanderbilt on the road thanks to a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from senior Tyree Crump, lost in overtime to South Carolina and won a high-scoring affair against Arkansas.
The Bulldogs have been outscored by a combined 44 points since that point. They shot 39.1% from the field, 19.5% from behind the arc and allowed 41 points off turnovers across two losses to Florida and LSU.
Crean has noticed his team regress back in areas like moving the ball and defensive transition and thinks youth plays a significant part in his teams shortcomings.
“I think when you’re relying on freshmen in any situation, you’re going to have some of those inconsistencies,” Crean said.
Besides the freshmen, Georgia has been relying on junior Rayshaun Hammonds, two seniors in Crump and Jordan Harris and also graduate transfer Donnell Gresham. Of those four, Crump has made his impact over the last month of the season. He hit the game-winning 3-pointer against Vanderbilt and started to find his rhythm from behind the arc.
On his senior night against Florida, Crump didn’t look the same. He logged 15 minutes and only shot the ball four times, making one. Crean said he was sick the day before but managed to play through it against Florida.
The day after Georgia’s 14-point loss to the Gators, Crump had a test done that showed he had mononucleosis. Crean said he doubted Crump would be available during Georgia’s run at the SEC tournament. Crump’s absence was apparent against LSU and will be going forward.
“[Crump] has got such emotional energy that he brings to the team and there’s a spirit, there’s a confidence to him,” Crean said. “Even if he’s not making shots, he’s a threat to make those shots, but he brings such emotional energy to guys and we miss that.”
Even without Crump, Georgia has the talent to advance at the NCAA tournament. Ole Miss got the better of Georgia in the first meeting between the two, but both teams have shown inconsistencies. Ole Miss head coach Kermit Davis said the Bulldogs are a good offensive team with multiple scoring options, from Anthony Edwards to Hammonds.
“When they’re right — like a lot of teams in our league — they have dynamic scoring capability,” Davis said. “They’re very good in transition, when they get their hands on balls and they’re in the open floor. ... God, they’re terrific.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.