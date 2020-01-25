One of head coach Tom Crean’s best friends watched the Georgia men’s basketball team practice on Friday. He told Crean that he’s visited around 50 practices since Crean started his coaching career, and Friday’s practice was the worst one he’s seen yet.
One day later, the Bulldogs put up one of their worst offensive performances of the season in a 70-60 loss to Ole Miss in Stegeman Coliseum. Georgia shot 30.9% from the field, which is its lowest field goal percentage this season. The next lowest was 34.8% in a 79-59 road loss to Arizona State on Dec. 14, 2019.
Saturday’s abysmal offensive performance is also the fourth game shooting below 40% in the last seven games for the Bulldogs. Although there were bright moments for the defense, it was ultimately the offense which held the Bulldogs back. Georgia lost its third straight game to move to 11-8 on the season and 1-5 in the SEC.
“We're not going to beat anybody shooting the way we shot,” Crean said. “The bottom line is our offense, over a period of 40 minutes, didn't give us enough chance to win the game.”
Georgia’s two offensive focal points — Anthony Edwards and Rayshaun Hammonds — were held in check by Ole Miss.
Edwards hit his first two 3-pointers four minutes into the game. He didn’t make another shot until 12:31 was left in the second half, around 24 in-game minutes later. The freshman shot 3-for-12 from the field and 3-for-10 from behind the arc.
Edwards said that he’s worked on catch-and-shoot situations and finding better shots, but they just didn’t go in against Ole Miss. Crean said Edwards shooting 10 3-pointers was not part of the game plan.
“We made some real adjustments with [Edwards],” Crean said. “He's got to continue to cut when they're denying him. He's got to continue to cut rather than stand because he becomes very, very easy to guard when he's just standing in the slots.”
Hammonds is one of the few paint presences Georgia has. He scored in double-digits in the previous four games leading up to Ole Miss, but on Saturday, he disappeared. The junior shot 1-for-8 from the field and scored four points, which is tied for his lowest scoring output this season. The last one came against Arizona State.
Across the board, the Bulldogs came up short on the offensive end. Tyree Crump, one of Georgia’s best — and streakiest — 3-point shooters, shot 1-for-7 from behind the arc. Senior Jordan Harris was one of the few positives for Georgia, scoring 15 points and hauling in eight rebounds. Aside from him, there was little contribution from the rest of the team.
Harris is one of two seniors on Georgia’s roster surrounded by nine freshman. has been around teams that have lost a lot of games at Georgia. At this point, Harris knows what his team needs to improve on, whether it’s spacing, sharing the ball or running.
Despite the poor shooting performance, Crean said there’s no panic.
“The last guy that can get frustrated is me,” Crean said. “We've just got to continue to stay with what we're trying to do and do it better, do it faster, do it with more movement, and then it becomes like anything else, it becomes infectious.”
