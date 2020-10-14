After an abrupt end to the 2019-20 season and an offseason in flux due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Georgia men’s basketball team officially returned to practice on Wednesday. The start of practice comes about a month and a half prior to the scheduled start of the college basketball season on Nov. 25.
Coming off a 16-16 season that ended early after a 81-63 win in the first round of the SEC tournament, Georgia is looking to replace eight vacancies, including two of its leading scorers in Anthony Edwards and Rayshaun Hammonds. Edwards and Hammonds declared for the NBA draft at the conclusion of last season.
Filling in those eight roster sports are freshmen K.D. Johnson and Josh Taylor, a sophomore in Tyron McMillan, juniors Jonathan Ned and Mikal Starks and graduate transfers P.J. Horne, Andrew Garcia and Justin Kier. With eight new players, head coach Tom Crean said it will take some time to get them settled in.
“I don’t think we’re close to playing the pace we want to play yet,” Crean said. “We want to heighten the pace, but we also want to heighten the awareness level of how we play with each other. We want the ball to move even better. We want to come more connected on defense. A lot of things have to come together, and the most important thing is that our skills come together, and we keep getting better with that.”
Part of being more connected on defense and having skills come together is getting the newcomers acclimated with the six returning players, including starters Sahvir Wheeler and Toumani Camara. The other four returning players are sophomores Christian Brown, Jaykwon Walton and Jaxon Etter, as well as junior Tye Fagan.
“We’ve got to determine who can do what and how that compliments each other as we play,” Crean said. “The most important thing is that we don’t waste any days and we keep that mindset going forward.”
