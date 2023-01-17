The Georgia men’s basketball team will wear a commemorative patch on their jerseys in honor of Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and football staff member Chandler LeCroy, who died in a car accident on Jan. 15. The team announced the tribute via Twitter.
We are one family. pic.twitter.com/YMMdnUzZcY— Georgia Basketball (@UGABasketball) January 17, 2023
The Bulldogs will be wearing the patches for the first time tonight in the game against Kentucky, though they also mentioned the possibility of wearing the patch again in the future. Mike White — the head coach of the Georgia men’s basketball team — credited sophomore forward Jabri Abdur-Rahim with the initial idea for the addition to the uniform.
“[Willock] was my friend,” Abdur-Rahim said. “Me and Kario [Oquendo] kind of knew him, and obviously the university is going through something right now. So, just to kind of show our support and memorialize him and show support for his family, we’re gonna do this tonight at the game.”
The men’s basketball team wasn’t the only Georgia team to honor Willock and LeCroy. The women’s basketball team held a moment of silence prior to its matchup against Tennessee on Jan. 15.
Georgia will face Kentucky at 9 p.m. in Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. The game will be televised on ESPN.