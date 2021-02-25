Amid a rescheduling frenzy in the SEC, Georgia is set to host Alabama in Stegeman Coliseum on March 6. The conference announced the move Thursday.
The Bulldogs were initially scheduled to play Tennessee on March 3, but their matchup against the Vols was moved to Feb. 10 after Texas A&M was unable to play on that date due to COVID-19 issues.
The originally scheduled Tennessee game on March 3 was canceled in favor of the Alabama matchup on March 6. The Alabama game will be Georgia’s last before the SEC tournament, which is scheduled for March 10-14.
The Bulldogs’ first meeting with Alabama on Feb. 13 was one of their worst games of the season. Georgia lost 115-82 against the overmatched Crimson Tide, which currently stands at the top of the conference.
The Georgia-Alabama game will be televised on CBS at 2 p.m.