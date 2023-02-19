The Georgia Bulldogs ran into a buzzsaw wearing Crimson and White on Saturday, Feb. 18. No. 1 Alabama rolled by Georgia 108-59 in Coleman Coliseum, taking an electric start and stretching out to a 22-point lead just over six minutes into the game. Alabama moved to 22-4 overall and 13-1 in SEC play, while Georgia moved to 16-11 overall and 6-8 in SEC play.
Alabama had five players finish in double digits; Brandon Miller with 21, Nick Pringle with 19, Marcus Sears with 17, Rylan Griffen with 13 and Noah Clowney with 12. Justin Hill led Georgia with 17 points, as he continues to provide a boost on offense for the Bulldogs.
The Crimson Tide opened the game with three consecutive triples and did not look back. They shot 10-for-18 from behind the arc and 64.5% from the field in the first half. Miller, the projected lottery pick, led the first half with 18 points while Sears followed with 15 points on five-of-six shooting from three-point range. The Bulldogs struggled offensively from the start, shooting just 30% from the field and 12.5% from three-point range in the first half.
Defensively, Georgia struggled to find any answers for Alabama head coach Nate Oats’ powerhouse squad. Alabama was able to consistently penetrate Georgia’s defense, causing it to collapse and opening up three-point shots for Alabama’s shooters. On a night when seemingly every shot was falling for the home team, Georgia was unable to adjust and quickly fell into a large deficit.
“It will be hard to forget about this one, to be honest with you,” Georgia head coach Mike White said. “I did a poor job preparing our guys. We looked rattled from the tip. Alabama is obviously a better basketball team than we are. They were terrific. As good of an offensive basketball team as I’ve seen live or competed against in our league. That said, we didn’t help ourselves. They didn’t play a team that defended at a high-level today.”
Braelen Bridges recorded his fourth consecutive double-digit game. He scored 10 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Despite continued offensive success from Bridges and Hill, the Bulldogs were unable to catch the Crimson Tide as they started hot and rolled to a thunderous win.
Alabama finished the game with 16 three-pointers and shot 61.9% from the field while out rebounding Georgia 49-26. Georgia shot just 37.5% from the field and made just four three-pointers on 13 attempts.
Oats’ squad was coming off a road loss to Tennessee on Feb. 15. Before losing to Tennessee, Alabama had won four straight after losing by 24 to Oklahoma on Jan. 28. The following game, Alabama crushed Vanderbilt by 57 points. Early on in Saturday’s matchup, it was evident Georgia was on the receiving end of another ferocious bounce-back for Alabama.
The Bulldogs were outclassed and outplayed, as the Crimson Tide showed off the talent disparity between the SEC rivals. It may be difficult to recover from a rough performance, but the Bulldogs will have an opportunity to do so.
Georgia will continue its road trip with hope of redemption against Arkansas on Tuesday, Feb. 21.