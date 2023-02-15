Justin Hill’s late-game heroics lifted Georgia past LSU in a 65-63 win in Stegeman Coliseum on Feb. 14.
Georgia improves to 16-10 overall and 6-7 in the SEC. This second-straight conference win inches Georgia ever closer to .500.
After surrendering a go-ahead bucket to the Tigers with 11 seconds remaining, Hill sprinted down the court, driving on the right-wing before taking a layup attempt straight into an elevating LSU defender. He made the shot with only 4.4 seconds to go.
“He’s a big-time player and made a big-time shot,” junior forward Jabri Adbur-Rahim said.
The crowd erupted, and the Tigers would throw a dangerous pass that would be intercepted by Hill, who was sent to the free throw line with only one second remaining. He missed the first attempt, but made the second, and the Tigers’ prayer fell short, sealing the win for the Bulldogs.
Fifth-year center Braelen Bridges led Georgia with 13 points — 11 coming in the second half — and went a near perfect 4-5 from the field.
“Braelen Bridges was great again,” head coach Mike White said “That’s probably as hard as he's played in back-to-back games all year.”
The Bulldogs entered the half trailing 26-28. They shot 29.6% from the field and struggled at the free throw line, converting 6 of 11 tries in the first. Despite creating 11 turnovers from the Tigers in the first half, the Bulldogs only managed to score seven points off of them.
The Bulldogs shot the ball much better in the second half, with 14 of 23 shots from the field falling, including two big 3-pointers from Abdur-Rahim. After the disappointing opening, White took his frustration into the locker room, which finally got the Bulldogs going.
“[White] really got on us,” Abdur-Rahim said. “We came out flat with no energy, he really really challenged us to be better in the second half and I thought we responded really well.”
A Jusaun Holt steal led to a Hill contested layup that gave the Bulldogs their largest lead of the game, leading the Tigers 57-49. The Tigers would not go down quietly, and quickly brought it back to a three-point deficit.
With just under four minutes remaining in the game, Terry Roberts drove from the left wing, executed a successful ball fake to alleviate the sliding defender and converted a contested layup while simultaneously drawing a foul. Roberts converted the 3-point play, extending the Georgia lead to 62-56.
Roberts ended the game with only six points, and had four assists to six turnovers, one of which came with only 20 seconds remaining that led to the Tigers’ go-ahead basket.
“This was not [Roberts’] night, and he'll tell you that,” White said. “But he hasn't had a tough night in a long time and he's arguably our best player, our best defender, and we play through him a lot where he creates for himself and makes others around him better. And he struggled and I would anticipate a big bounce back from him.”
Georgia’s biggest challenge of the season lies ahead, as the team travels to Tuscaloosa, Alabama on Saturday, Feb. 18 to take on the No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide.
“They're really good,” White said “They're one of few teams in the country that have a chance to win the national championship. It'll be a really good test for us and an opportunity to play against the best and see where we stack up.”