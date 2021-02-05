The tipoff time for Georgia men’s basketball’s game against Vanderbilt was changed to 6 p.m. Saturday due to another postponement in the SEC, the University of Georgia Athletic Association confirmed Thursday.
The Bulldogs’ matchup with the Commodores was originally set to start at 1 p.m. Saturday in Stegeman Coliseum but was moved five hours later due to the postponement of Texas A&M and Arkansas’ matchup on the same day. That game was postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining in the Aggies’ program.
Georgia (11-6, 4-6 SEC) carries a two-game win streak into its home meeting with Vanderbilt (5-8, 1-6 SEC). The game will be televised by SEC Network.