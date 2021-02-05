Tom Crean

Georgia head coach Tom Crean during a game against Florida at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, January 23, 2021. (Photo by Tony Walsh)

 Tony Walsh

The tipoff time for Georgia men’s basketball’s game against Vanderbilt was changed to 6 p.m. Saturday due to another postponement in the SEC, the University of Georgia Athletic Association confirmed Thursday.

The Bulldogs’ matchup with the Commodores was originally set to start at 1 p.m. Saturday in Stegeman Coliseum but was moved five hours later due to the postponement of Texas A&M and Arkansas’ matchup on the same day. That game was postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining in the Aggies’ program.

Georgia (11-6, 4-6 SEC) carries a two-game win streak into its home meeting with Vanderbilt (5-8, 1-6 SEC). The game will be televised by SEC Network.