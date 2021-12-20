For the first time in program history, Georgia men’s club frisbee will compete for a national championship. The No. 11 seed Bulldogs will face No. 1 seed North Carolina today at 6:30 p.m in Norco, California, streamed on ESPNU.
Graduate student Ryan Hill has been playing with Georgia’s men’s club frisbee team for five years, and said this is the best team he has been a part of, both in talent and chemistry on and off the field.
“When you have those bonds with those kinds of people, it's a really special thing to be able to go on the run that we're going on right now,” Hill said.
Georgia qualified for the national tournament by winning its region in the Southeast D-I College Men's Regionals, competing against 15 other teams in Tallahassee, Florida. Tulane was the other team from the region to qualify for the national tournament.
The Bulldogs opened up the national tournament in pool play, trying to finish in the top three of their group to qualify for the knockout stage. Georgia won all four of its group stage games, earning the top spot in the group and a place in the next round.
Georgia defeated No. 8 seed Texas 15-13 in the quarterfinals to earn the programs’ first birth in the semifinals since 2006. The Bulldogs extended their run by defeating No. 12 seed Michigan 15-9 to secure a spot in the national championship.
The 2021 season started in October with Georgia competing in the Southern Appalachian Conferences tournament in Athens. The Bulldogs won the competition, earning a spot in the regionals.
While having the best season in program history, the players have to manage their practice schedule, games, fundraising for trips and academics.
Usually, the national tournament is in the spring. However, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, USA Ultimate canceled the spring season, and moved the national tournament to the fall, right as students complete final exams.
“We have a pretty responsible group of guys. We're kind of capable of juggling both because I think we're kind of used to it already during the course of the school year,” Hill said.
The Bulldogs have played six games in three days, playing all four group stage games on Friday and Saturday, and competing in the two knockout stage games on Sunday.
Hill said during practices, the team works on conditioning to be able to compete in multiple games packed close together. Each player has to work on running long distances because the frequency frisbee substitutes are used.
To win, a team must score 15 points, and the entire team is substituted out after every point. Seven players are on the field, but throughout the game, all 28 players on the team will touch the field.
“It's really just a testament to how athletic our team is and how much everyone's bought in that everyone is conditioned and in shape enough to be able to handle such a long workload,” Hill said.
As Georgia heads into its biggest game in program history, the Bulldogs will use young players who have not played in as many high stakes games as North Carolina. UNC Darkside won the 2018 National Championship and finished the 2020 season ranked No. 1.
Despite Georgia’s inexperience, Hill said the team continues to grow up and shine as the moments get bigger.
“I would definitely put us in the category of more inexperienced teams that we've been playing over the last couple days to get to this point,” Hill said. “I think it's been really cool to see this team grow up really quickly.”
Ahead of the national championship, Hill said Georgia is playing its best frisbee of the season, and is peaking at the right time.
The Bulldogs have consistently qualified for the national tournament, but now one win away from history, this year’s team has an opportunity to do what has never been done: win a national championship.
“Being able to say that we finally took that next step would be like a huge testament to not only the work we put in as a team, but all the teams before us,” Hill said.