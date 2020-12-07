While the SEC’s cross country season came to a close after the SEC championships, the Georgia men’s team still holds a chance to compete in the upcoming NCAA championships on March 15 in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
The championships will consist of 32 teams, all selected by an NCAA committee. Teams are picked based on their performances throughout this season. In the latest rankings, the Georgia men’s cross country team was ranked No. 36 in the National Coaches’ Poll.
However, there are numerous ivy league teams ranked ahead of Georgia that have announced they will not compete. This may allow the Georgia men’s team to sneak into the top 32 and get a chance to compete at the NCAA championships.
“There’s a lot of uncertainty but there’s also a lot of opportunity,” said distance coach Patrick Cunniff. “I think we have a good chance.”
Cunniff also noted that the Bulldogs are working hard to train and prepare for their upcoming chance to compete at the championships. They immediately resumed training after the SEC championships and returning from Thanksgiving break, and they plan to continue with strength and distance-based training.
“Everybody is super motivated,” said senior runner Michael Hans. “I’ve been more motivated than I think I ever have been before.”
The Bulldogs are relying on their underdog mentality to push them forward for a strong chance at competing against the best runners in the country.
“Most of the season we were more like an underdog trying to prove … our low ranking was wrong,” said redshirt sophomore runner Sam Bowers. “I hope we can maintain that and hold onto that because I think it was a big part of why we succeeded this season”
Cunniff also weighed in on what will be the key factor to competing well if given the opportunity to compete at the NCAA championships.
“The key is poise and confidence,” Cunniff said. “If you go into the national meet and you know who you are and you do what you do, you will always beat the people that try to do too much.”
With the official selections for the championships being released on Mar. 6th, the men’s team will continue to train and use their motivation and long shot mentality to have a strong showing if they are selected. They are eager and prepared to go toe-to-toe against the best college runners in the country.
“I have 100% confidence in our guys,” Hans said. “We can go there … and show up a whole lot of really good teams.”
