The Georgia men’s golf team continued its fall schedule as the Bulldogs competed in SEC Match Play Sunday through Tuesday. Georgia defeated Kentucky, Tennessee and LSU in a consolation match after falling to Vanderbilt.
“The key lesson in match play is that good teams and good players don’t give up,” head coach Chris Haack said. “I was pleased with the way our guys kept grinding. In match play, you have to be mentally tough and know that every shot matters.”
Georgia competed in SEC Match play at Shoal Creek’s club par-72 7, 400 yard course located in Shoal Creek, Alabama. The Bulldogs defeated Kentucky 3-2 in the first match on Sunday. Freshman Buck Brumlow and Maxwell Ford won their matchups. Brumlow prevailed in his matchup 1-up and Ford won his 2&1. Junior Nicolas Cassidy, who just recently came off his first top-10 finish, also won his match by a score of 3&1.
The Bulldogs then advanced to the quarterfinals against Tennessee. However, play was stopped due to darkness. Three of the five matches being played were led by Georgia when the competition was interrupted. Brumlow was 2-up through 11, Trent Phillips was 1-up through 13 and Cassidy was 3-up through 12. On the losing side, Ford was 4-down through 12 and Ben van Wyk was 1-down.
Georgia and Tennessee resumed on Monday and the Bulldogs prevailed in the end against the Volunteers 3-2. Georgia received its win against Tennessee from Phillips, Brumlow and Cassidy. Phillips won by a score of 3&2, Brumlow won his match 2&1 and Cassidy posted a 2-up win.
Georgia was then defeated by Vanderbilt 3-2 in the next round. Van Wyk won in his match by a score of 4&3, and Ford defeated his partner 1-up.
The Bulldogs concluded SEC Match play Tuesday with a win over LSU in a consolation match. The Bulldogs won four of their matches and tied one. Phillips, Cassidy, Brumlow and van Wyk won their matches while Ford tied. Overall, Cassidy and Brumlow led the team in wins with three each. Ford and van Wyk followed by having 2.5 victories each. Finally, Phillips finished with two wins.
“Being under this kind of pressure was definitely a good experience for us given that the SECs and NCAAs have match play portions,” Haack said. “We won three matches and we were right there in the one we lost, so we have plenty of positives to build on moving forward.”
The Bulldogs will continue the fall portion of their schedule from Oct. 25-26 in the Eagle Point Intercollegiate in Wilmington, North Carolina.