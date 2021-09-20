The Georgia men’s golf team is coming off a solid performance in The Carmel Cup which saw the Bulldogs finish in sixth place. Georgia finished behind the likes of Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Arkansas. One thing Georgia hopes to carry into this next tournament is the performance of the team’s young talent.
Maxwell Ford and Buck Brumlow were two freshmen who made an impact for the Bulldogs in the Carmel Cup. Head coach Chris Haack said the performance of the young guys was a key takeaway he took from the first tournament.
“I’m really excited about our young guys,” Haack said. “You know Buck Brumlow and Maxwell Ford, two incoming freshmen who I think are going to step right in and help us as the year goes on. They’re just going to keep getting better and better.”
Brumlow graduated from Cartersville High School and won the Georgia 5A individual state championship in 2021. He also was named 2021 Georgia 5A Player of the Year. Brumlow also won region titles all four years of his high school career. Ford, on the other hand, graduated from Rivers Academy. He led Rivers Academy to the 2019 and 2021 GISA 2A state titles. Ford also captured the 2019 and 2021 GISA 2A individual state championships in the process.
Ford carried his successful high school play into his first tournament of his Georgia golf career as he finished even-par 216 and placed 20th individually at The Carmel Cup. Brumlow debuted with a 3-over 219 in the first tournament of the year.
While the freshman impressed in their first week, senior Trent Phillips led the way for the Bulldogs. Phillips finished second overall. Haack said he knew that Phillips would also give him a good outing.
Phillips kicked off the 2021 season shooting an 8-under through the second day after ultimately coming up short on the final day of The Carmel Cup. Even after this performance, Phillips believes there is a part of his game that has room for improvement.
“I played pretty well for the most part, I thought I scored well,” Phillips said. “Just tightening up my ball striking. My whole life I’ve been a pretty good scorer and scrambler. So, a lot of times I don’t need to hit it my best to score.”
The freshman class impressed in their first tournament as Bulldogs and will have another opportunity to do the same.
Georgia will now head to the Scenic City Collegiate at the Honors Course in Ooltewah, Tennessee as the Bulldogs will start play on Sept. 20th.
“A little unfortunate with that last tournament but you always gotta look ahead and we’re ready for this week,” Phillips said.