After the Bulldogs’ second tournament of the year was canceled due to heavy rain, they traveled to Fort Worth, Texas, for the Colonial Collegiate Invitational and finished in seventh out of 15 teams. The competition was hosted at the Colonial Country Club, home of the annual PGA Charles Schwab Challenge.
Junior Nick Cassidy finished the tournament with a total of 1-under-par 209. This landed him inside the top-10 individual scorers for the tournament for the first time in his career. His previous best was 14th at The Carmel Cup earlier this season.
Cassidy started hot on Monday, recording a 3-over-par 73 and a 3-under-par 67 for a total score of 140. This left him at even par through the first day and in eighth place.
In his first round, Trent Phillips shot an excellent 2-under-par 68 but had a worse day through the second round, shooting an 8-over-par 78 to finish off the day.
Maxwell Ford ended the first day with a 9-over-par 144 after recording a 7-over-par 77 and 2-over-par 72. Freshman Buck Brumlow signed for a 1-over-par 71 and 3-over-par 73, ending the first day 4-over-par 74. Finally, Junior Ben Van Wyk concluded the first day with a 10-over-par 150 after shooting a 3-over-par 73 and a 7-over-par 77.
This left Georgia with a combined team score of 14-over-par 574 and in eighth place heading into Tuesday. The Bulldogs had a lot of work to do if they wanted to compete for first as Pepperdine led the way with a 1-over-par 561.
Phillips also finished strong, shooting an even-par 70 on Tuesday, and shot a total score of 6-over-par 216. Van Wyk closed his final round with a 2-over-par 72, and Ford signed for a 3-over-par 73, both scoring an overall 9-over-par 219. Lastly, Brumlow accounted for the non-counting score with a 5-over-par 75 and a total 12-over-par 222.
Georgia ended the tournament with an 18-over-par 858 and placed seventh. Despite not winning this past weekend, the Bulldogs finished higher than any other SEC team in the Colonial Collegiate Invitational.
Stanford finished first overall, shooting a 3-under-par 837, followed closely by a 2-under-par 838 from Oklahoma.
Georgia now heads to Birmingham, Alabama, for the SEC Match Play Championship, where the Bulldogs will take on Vanderbilt, Texas A&M, Arkansas, Auburn, and Tennessee. All teams ranked inside the top-25.