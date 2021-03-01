The No.6-ranked Bulldogs finished 10th at the LSU Invitational on Sunday with a final score of 35-over par for the weekend at the University Club in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
First place went to Illinois with a final score of 12-over on the weekend, which was enough to earn team medalist honors over Vanderbilt who was two shots behind.
Georgia was tied for second with Tennessee after the first round of play on Friday at 6-over par, one shot behind leader Illinois and one shot in front of Vanderbilt and Arkansas State. However, after the second day, the Bulldogs were in ninth place at 21-over par following a 15-over-par second round.
The Bulldogs finished the weekend with a final round of 14-over to earn a 10th place finish in their second event of the season.
Fifth-year Spencer Ralston and junior Trent Phillips both had weekend-best rounds for the Bulldogs as they both shot 1-over par in the first round of play on Friday. Ralston was able to repeat that score on Sunday, with senior Davis Thompson also shooting 1-over par at the University Club’s par 72 course.
Junior Trent Phillips finished the weekend at 3-over par, placing him seventh individually. This is Phillips' 16th overall top-10 finish in his collegiate career after being named co-medalist last tournament at the Gators Invitational and earning SEC Golfer of the Week honors. The LSU invitational medalist honors went to Jackson Suber of Ole Miss with a final score of 5-under par.
Phillips shot himself into medalist honours contention with a second round score of 3-under, giving him 2-under after two rounds and placing him two shots behind leader Suber. A final round of 5-over on Sunday slid him down the scoreboard as he went from fourth to seventh place individually.
The Bulldogs will be back on the course when they go to Opelika, Alabama, for the Tiger Invitational from March 15-17.