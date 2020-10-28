The Georgia men’s golf team jumped Texas A&M in the final day of the Vanderbilt Legends Collegiate tournament to finish second among all 14 SEC teams. The three-day event was the second of three tournaments on the team’s fall schedule.
“We didn’t quite meet our goal of chasing down Vanderbilt,” head coach Chris Haack said. “But we made one heck of a run.”
Collectively, the team shot a 13-under-par 271 on Tuesday and finished 34-under for the entire event, five shots back from winner and host Vanderbilt. The 34-under on the final day was Georgia’s fifth-best loop in school history.
Senior Davis Thompson led the Bulldogs in the event, finishing tied for fifth, three strokes back from the individual leader. Thompson shot four strokes under par on both of the final two days.
Junior transfer Eli Scott picked up the pace as the rounds continued. Scott’s 1-over-par 72 was Georgia’s non-counting score on day one, but he proceeded to shoot even on Monday and shot a 4-under-par 67 on the final day.
None of the Georgia golfers finished even or over par for the tournament. Scott and junior Trent Phillips, who both finished at 3-under 210, posted the team’s highest three-day totals but still clocked in tied for 31st in the 70-man field.
Sophomore Connor Creasy closed the tournament with an even 71, his highest-scoring round after shooting 68 and 67 in rounds one and two, respectively.
After the second day, Georgia sat third in the rankings and 11 shots back from Vanderbilt, but Haack was optimistic the Bulldogs could catch up.
“We had the ‘team golf’ concept on display. Connor, Spencer, and Davis set the tone for us early on and then kept it going on the back nine,” Haack said. “I think we can build on that momentum, and I’m looking forward to seeing how we do in the final round.”
Although Georgia came up short of first place Tuesday, Haack said he was happy with the performance and how much the team had grown since its first event.
Georgia’s third and final tournament of the fall season will take place over Nov. 9-10 at the Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate in Birmingham, Alabama.
