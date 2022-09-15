The Bulldogs traveled to St. Simons Island on Sept. 7 to kick off the 2022-23 season.
Head coach Chris Haack was thrilled to start the season and looked forward to working out any offseason kinks they might have had.
"Getting a season started is always exciting, and this one is no exception. Our players have been working hard to prepare," Haack said. "The fall is a chance to knock the rust off and to continue building team identity and chemistry. We have assembled a deep roster, and the competition to get into the lineup was intense."
As a team, they finished the tournament 44-under 1,036. Seniors Nicolas Cassidy and Connor Creasy posted career bests and were Georgia's lowest scorers.
Cassidy opened the tournament with a 5-under 67, a single-round personal best, followed by a 2-under 70 in the next round to close out the first day with a 7-under 137. On the lone round of day two, he finished with the Bulldogs' lowest individual score with another 2-under 70.
Creasy started hot and never took his foot off the gas. In the two opening rounds, he shot a 7-under 65 and a 6-under 66 to cap off day one with a 13-under 131. He finished the third round one under par and had a total score of 14-under 202. This locked him into a top-ten individual performance and his lowest overall tournament score ever.
Georgia native Buck Brumlow continued the Bulldogs' hot streak, following Creasy's 6-under 66 with one of his own to start the tournament. In the final two rounds, he shot a 1-under 71 in both to cap off the match. Freshman Carter Loflin opened the contest with a 4-under 68 and a 1-over 73. In the third round, he shot even par and finished with an overall score of 3-under 213.
Senior Ben van Wyk began the competition with a 7-under 137 and tied with Creasy and Brumlow on the last day, shooting one under.
According to Haack, while a fourth-place finish is not great for Georgia, it allows the Bulldogs to evaluate where they are at and build from there.
"Like every tournament, there were ups and downs, but all in all, I'm satisfied with our efforts," Haack said. "We'll get back to work in Athens to prepare for the next one. It's a long season, and the fall schedule gives us the opportunity to assess where we are and how best to reach our goals."
The Bulldogs will travel to Vestiva Hills, Alabama, on Sept. 25 to compete in the SEC Match Play Championship.