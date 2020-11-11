The Georgia men’s golf team finished first at the Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate on Tuesday, accompanied by co-champions Auburn and Vanderbilt in Vestavia Hills, Alabama.
All three teams finished 9-under-821 at the Old Overton Club’s par-70, 7,204-yard track. The Bulldogs capped the final round at 3-under 277.
Georgia finished Day One of the tournament in first place, holding a 5-stroke lead over Vanderbilt and a 8-stroke lead over Auburn. Junior Trent Phillips led the tournament at 8-under-62, which matched the second lowest score in school history.
Senior Davis Thompson and fifth-year Spencer Ralston also took top 10 finishes Sunday at fifth place and seventh place.
The Bulldogs slipped to second on Day Two, falling two strokes shy of Vanderbilt with a tournament score of 16-under 544.
Thompson led the Bulldogs Monday with a 1-under 69, followed by Ralston, sophomore Nicholas Cassidy, and sophomore Connor Creasy, all who signed for even par-70s. Phillips was the Bulldogs non-counting score for Day Two, shooting 1-over 71.
On Tuesday, Thompson and Cassidy helped the Bulldogs recover by shooting 3-under 68s. Phillips also bounced back, recording a 2-under 69.
On an individual level, Phillips finished the tournament in fourth place at 8-under 202, four shots shy of Jackson Suber of Ole Miss and Ford Clegg of Mississippi State. Other notable performances came from Thompson, who finished in sixth place and shot 7-under 203.
This tournament marks the 64th win under head coach Chris Haack, who has locked at least one win in 21 of his 25 seasons at Georgia.
“To come down the stretch with two very talented squads was a tremendous experience for us. There is no question this will help all of us down the road,” Haack said. “I was proud of our team for managing the ups and downs of the day. It always feels great to win, and this one is no different.”
The Pate Intercollegiate marks the end of the Bulldogs’ fall schedule. The team plans to resume play in February to begin the spring season with the schedule to be announced at a later date.
Commented